Hazard reveals what Chelsea players did to Kepa for snubbing Sarri’s orders

- Eden Hazard revealed players effort to prevent Kepa Arrizabalaga from repeating his Carabao Cup final antics in future

- Kepa was dropped for Wednesday's home win against Tottenham

- Willy Caballero was in goal for the Tottenham win at Stamford Bridge

Eden Hazard has disclosed how squad members condemned Kepa Arrizabalaga’s refusal to be substituted by Willy Caballero during last Sunday’s EFL’s defeat by Man City at the Wembley.

According to UK Sun citing RMC, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper aside from missing out Wednesday’s win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, suffered a week wage deduction from the club for ignoring Maurizio Sarri’s instructions.

And now Hazard has confirmed that Arrizabalaga has been thoroughly schooled by senior squad members on how to improve his behaviour going forward.

“It's a fact of play in a final. We explained ourselves, explained to him with the club, with the players, with the coach, with Willy Caballero too.

“He knows very well that he made a mistake and, here we are, we will get over that.

“He has the potential to become one of the best in the world,” Hazard was quoted as saying to RMC.

In addition, Caballero has pleaded with the club fans to forgive 24-year-old, who was booed during Spurs for his lack of respect for the manager.

“I hope the fans don't hold it against him.

“We make mistakes because we are human beings, we are people. That's it. This can be the same for top players or experienced players, we make mistakes in our lives, in our jobs.

“The boss decided to put me in the goal and he (Kepa) was supporting me in the warm-up and everything so I think we are in good harmony.

“We must keep going like this because as keepers we must support each other.

"We spoke about it after the incident and it was good to have a chat with him. I think he learned a lot from what happened, we learned a lot as a team and as a club.

“Sometimes these things put players apart but in this case we are more together than ever. It was a strange situation that everybody has to watch. We had to pass it. I had to live with it, we had to live with it,” Caballero stressed after keeping a clean sheet against Tottenham.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Chelsea beat visiting rivals Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, February 27, to redeem themselves.

The Blues went into this game after been sent out of the FA Cup and also losing the Carabao Cup final encounter against Manchester City on penalties at the Wembley stadium.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who refused to be subbed against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final suffered the consequence of what he did as he was benched by Sarri against Spurs.

