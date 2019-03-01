Home | News | General | Hazard reveals what Chelsea players did to Kepa for snubbing Sarri’s orders
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/03/2019 11:00:00
- Eden Hazard revealed players effort to prevent Kepa Arrizabalaga from repeating his Carabao Cup final antics in future

- Kepa was dropped for Wednesday's home win against Tottenham

- Willy Caballero was in goal for the Tottenham win at Stamford Bridge

Eden Hazard has disclosed how squad members condemned Kepa Arrizabalaga’s refusal to be substituted by Willy Caballero during last Sunday’s EFL’s defeat by Man City at the Wembley.

According to UK Sun citing RMC, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper aside from missing out Wednesday’s win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, suffered a week wage deduction from the club for ignoring Maurizio Sarri’s instructions.

