Home | News | General | Phyno replies artist who painted a portrait of him, Nigerians tell him to help the talented man out like Kevin Hart
Hazard reveals what Chelsea players did to Kepa for snubbing Sarri’s orders
Our Perfect Wedding set to premiere on Africa Magic Showcase

Phyno replies artist who painted a portrait of him, Nigerians tell him to help the talented man out like Kevin Hart



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/03/2019 10:55:00
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Often times, creative Nigerians put out their works on social media with the hope that someone willing to invest, help or patronize them would see it. It is a common practice among talented artist to paint portraits of their favourite celebrities and post it on social media.

This move has helped many of these artist grow and be known both at home and abroad. Legit.ng recently reported that Hollywood comic actor Kevin Hart had promised to help a Nigerian artist who painted a portrait of him.

Nigerians celebrated with the artist and many even thanked the actor for his kindness. It could be assumed that many Nigerian artists who were moved by what Hart did have also decided to follow in the footsteps of the lucky artist.

Another Nigerian artist identified as Arinze Stephen Ekwuide took to his Twitter account to share a pencil painting of popular Nigerian rapper Phyno.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 58 of 58