I am Nigeria's first transgender - Bobrisky boasts
- 01/03/2019 12:50:00
Popular male barbie, Bobrisky, is referring to himself as a trans. This afternoon, he shared this photo on his page with the caption
''Who is Bobrisky ?
She is a goddess with a soft heart ?? She snatch the men of her choices so far he has money ?
She fucks your man, clean mouth ? and also pretend not to know him in public
Politicians spends on her like never before
She is beautiful ?
Nigeria ?? first trans
She is classy.
No one compete with her and win
She is @tontolet bestie
She is rich
She is an entertainer
She put smile on people face. Haters kiss my ass
