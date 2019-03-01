US, China congratulate Buhari for winning 2019 election

The United States of America and China have sent congratulatory messages to President Muhammadu Buhari for winning the 2019 Presidential election.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended congratulations to President Muhammadu Buhari on his decisive win in the February 23 presidential election in Nigeria.

In his congratulatory message, President Xi said: ‘‘On the occasion, of your re-election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I would like to, on behalf of the government and people of China and in my own name, extend to Your Excellency warmest congratulations and best wishes. I wish you continued success in fulfilling the lofty mission.’’

President Xi said, through joints efforts with President Buhari, Nigeria and China in recent years have significantly enhanced political mutual trust and secured fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation, which have delivered tangible benefits to both countries.

‘‘I highly value China’s relations with Nigeria and stand ready to join hands with you to follow through on the outcome of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and take the China-Nigeria strategic partnership to a new height, to the greater benefits of the two countries and two peoples,’’ President Xi said.

In another statement, the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo congratulated the people of Nigeria on a successful presidential election, and President Buhari on his re-election.

Secretary Pompeo commended all Nigerians who participated peacefully in the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections and condemned those whose acts of violence harmed Nigerians and the electoral process.

‘‘We note the assessments of international and domestic observer missions affirming the overall credibility of the election, despite localized violence and irregularities.

‘‘We also congratulate all the other candidates for their peaceful participation in the electoral process.

“We call on all Nigerians to ensure successful state elections next week. Going forward, the United States remains committed to working together with Nigeria to achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations,’’ Secretary Pompeo said.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW