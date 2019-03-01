Court strikes out appeals of Tonye Cole, Rivers APC

The Appeal Court in Port Harcourt has struck out the appeal of Tonye Cole challenging the judgment of the Federal HighCourt that delisted the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the ballot and barred them from participating in the 2019 general elections in Rivers State.

The panel led by Justice Isaiah Akeju in a unanimous judgement struck out the appeal for lack of merit.

The Appeal Court said they align with several judgments and decisions of other courts in the matter and abide with the consequential orders of the Courts.

The judges in the main suit also held that it will be an academic exercise if the court goes into other details of the suit.

The judges further said their reliance on several comments on the matter is to avoid causing confusion on well-decided matters.

In the same vein, the Appeal Court also struck out the matter filed by the APC in Rivers State

challenging the Federal High Court judgment that ordered the removal of APC Logo from the ballot.

The Judgment delivered by Justice Isaiah Akeju relied on other decisions and judgment of the Supreme court on the same matter.

The Appeal Court has also reserved ruling in the Appeal between the APC and PDP also on the judgement of the Federal High Court.

