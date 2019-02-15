Abiara advises Atiku to accept defeat

A former General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has advised the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to accept defeat.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, President Muhammadu Buhari polled 15,191,847 votes to win the election while Atiku polled 11,262,978 votes to come second.

Atiku had rejected the result, saying he would approach the tribunal to seek redress.

But in a message on Friday, Abiara said, “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is mature, peaceloving, civilised and a devout Muslim, and so I want to tell him to embrace peace. He must accept defeat and let peace reign in Nigeria. I call on the PDP presidential candidate to be focused and he should not let them push him to the extreme.



“If he refuses to embrace peace now and anything bad happens on his account, people may not forget. Once again, I, Prophet Samuel Abiara, am telling the PDP presidential candidate to embrace peace because of tomorrow.”

Speaking on the governorship and state House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 9, the cleric said, “I believe God owns this country and Nigerians must put their minds at rest. “

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW