RIVERS 2019: 58 governorship candidates step down for Wike

About 58 governorship candidates in Rivers State on Friday said they would work for the re-election of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in the forthcoming poll.

This came just as the candidates alleged an ongoing plot by the All Progressives Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission to disrupt the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state.

They spoke through their Chairman, Pastor Samuel Ihunwo, during a solidarity visit to the governor at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

“We observed that our people were killed by the military. We have come for a solidarity visit because as the father of the state, you are pained by what is happening. We condemn in totality, the unwarranted killings by the military,” he said.



Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, stated that no one man born of woman could determine the political destiny of Rivers State.

He said, “If we rely on the security agencies, by now, we will not be here. Only God protects us in Rivers State.

“If you see the connivance between the APC and the security agencies, you will marvel how we have gone so low. The security agencies aiding individuals to perpetrate crime; it is unfortunate”.

“You cannot cling to power through the blood of innocent people. Those people who believe that the only way they can come to power is when they finish killing everybody, should emulate these governorship candidates.

