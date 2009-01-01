Home | News | General | Prophet who prophesied Atiku’s presidential victory rejects result

- An Anambra based pastor, Prophet Okechukwu who prophesied that Atiku Abubakar would win the 2019 presidential election has rejected the result

- Okechukwu alleged that presidential election was rigged and as a result, the outcome was not the will of God

- The cleric also warned those that rigged the election should be expecting the judgment of God soon

Prophet Udoka Daniel Okechukwu, an Anambra based pastor, who prophesied that Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would win the 2019 presidential election has rejected the result of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Tribune, he alleged that presidential election was rigged and as a result, the outcome was not the will of God.

READ ALSO: Why I met with members of National Peace Committee - Atiku

The cleric also warned those that rigged the election should be expecting the judgment of God soon.

“We thank God for what has happened but the result by INEC is not the will of God. It is clear that Atiku is the chosen one. Buhari is not the chosen one.

“What I know too well is that God is in control. It is very clear to me that Buhari never won the election,” he said.

Going further, he said: “I also said that Buhari will live to see the 2019 election and that if he died before the election, people should take me as a false prophet,” he said.

“If God can show me the outcome of so many elections and it comes to pass but in the case of Nigeria, the contrary happened, that shows that Nigeria is a hopeless country.

“Nigeria is a country that does not obey rules and regulations.

“An election that was completed on Saturday, the result did not come out until three days after, coupled with the inconsistency in figures here and there. All these are evidence that the election was rigged."

Okechukwu also claimed that regardless of what INEC does, Atiku is the chosen one.

“If my prophecy is followed step by step, one would see that I mentioned that there would be conflict and that Buhari has all the powers which is what he used to rig the election.

“Heaven is at work. Heaven is interested in 2019 Nigerian presidential election,” he said.

He also called out Vice Presidential Yemi Osinbajo: “I wonder how he and his congregation will make heaven,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that women under the aegis of Two Million Woman Rally for Democracy in Nigeria, on Friday, March 1, staged a street rally to urge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to concede defeat.

The women are asking the PDP candidate to call and congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the recently concluded presidential election.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

2019 Election: Nigerians reveal what Buhari did to them| - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...