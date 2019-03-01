Home | News | General | Just in: I'll work for APC's Adelabu despite being ADC guber candidate - Alao-Akala says after meeting presidency

- Alao-Akala said he still remained the candidate of Action Democratic Party despite rumour that he decamped to APC

- The former Oyo governor, who admitted he met presidency, vowed to work for the candidate of APC, Bayo Adelabu, in the March 9 election

- Akala said he pitched his tent with the ruling party following agreement by both parties in which presidency was a witness

The gubernatorial candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, has vowed to work for the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bayo Adelabu in the March 9 governorship election.

Akala, a former governor of Oyo state, said despite being the candidate of ADp, he would work against the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Seyi Makinde, Tribune reports.

Speaking on Thursday, February 28, at his Bodija residence, Alao-Akala stated that the alliance was necessary to pull crowd and grassroots voters for the APC candidate across the regions of the state.

Legit.ng notes that Akala's U-turn with days to election was an outcome of a purported meeting with the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed in his Lagos residence.

He said: ''I remain in ADP and all our candidates for the House of Assembly seats will stand the March 9th elections on the platform of the ADP with my full support but I will work for the victory of Bayo Adelabu.

''Our core values and philosophies as indicated in our ADP manifestos, ‘Rescue Mission Agenda, has been adopted by Bayo Adelabu with the presidency as a witness. I have therefore as a candidate of ADP, accepted to support Adelabu of APC for victory and therefore form a coalition government.

“My solemn gratitude goes to our members, state and national leaders of ADP for the ample opportunity given to me to lead and fly the flag of the party. Though my decision is a very tough one, it is for the progress of Oyo State.''

“Itis widely known that I initiated alliance talks with the main opposition parties in Oyo state vis-a-vis my great party – the Action Democratic Party ((ADP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) with my boss, the former governor of Oyo state and Osi Olubadan, Senator Rashid Adewolu Ladoja as mediator.

“Meanwhile, during the alliance process, I received an emergency call from the presidency. In the meeting with the presidency, I was prevailed upon to work for APC.

"My response was that I should be given 48hrs to consult with my people, the opposition parties alliance committee as well as the teeming members, the leaders and the stakeholders of my great party, ADP.

“On resumption of the alliance meeting, my boss (High Chief Rashid Adewolu Ladoja) told me point blank in the presence of other governorship candidates that I was not in consideration for governorship due to my place of birth – Ogbomoso.

''According to him, “we need an Ibadan man to slug it out with another Ibadan man, which is Bayo Adelabu,” With the statement, my geographical place of birth is the only crime I committed.

“Since I’ve been unfairly and technically booted out of the alliance talks, I consulted with my party stakeholders and supporters whose supports have brought me this far.

''Having realised that my 2019 governorship agenda cannot be realised in isolation based on the present situation, the only option remaining for me is to form an alliance with Mr Bayo Adelabu of APC.

“I, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala – the Oyo state 2019 Action Democratic Party (ADP), have decided to form an alliance with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adebayo Adekola Adelabu ahead of the March 9 governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state.

''However, all the ADP candidates for the House of Assembly seats will go to the elections with my maximum supports.''

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the former governor of Oyo state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, had reportedly returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after meeting with ex-governor of Lagos and national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

The former governor dumped APC in October 2018 after the party's governorship primaries in Oyo state,

Alao-Akala's wife, Oluwakemi Alao-Akala, his son, Olamiju, and the director general of his campaign, Wale Ohu, accompanied him to Tinubu's residence on Thursday, February 28.

