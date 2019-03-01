Home | News | General | Pastor reportedly puts a stop to groom kissing his bride at a wedding (video)

During most wedding ceremonies, the groom is allowed to kiss the bride in order to finalize their union.

But this passionate moment was not to be in the case of a new couple as they were stopped from doing so. A pastor in the church reportedly stopped them from kissing in an attempt to make a joke.

In a video which is currently trending on social media, a man of God at the wedding had reportedly shouted at the groom who was about to kiss his bribe.

The groom, a bearded man, who was ready to kiss his bribe heard a shout which caused him to stop. It was really funny and embarrassing at the same time.

However, the particular church in which this incident happened is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported how a bride caused a stir at her won wedding by ordering her maid of honour to stop dancing.

In a video which went viral, the bride and her maid of honours were dancing to the delight of the people who had gathered.

But from nowhere, the bride turned to her right to warn one of her maid of honours not to dance more than her or she will slap her.

