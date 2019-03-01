Home | News | General | Juventus plot surprise move for Premier League star after failing to sign him 2 years ago

- Juventus are eyeing a deal for Riyad Mahrez in the summer

- The Man City winger has been used mainly as a substitute this term

- Pep Guardiola recently apologised to the 28-year-old Mahrez for lack of playing time

Riyad Mahrez is on the radar of Serie A champions Juventus, who are plotting a summer offer for the Manchester City winger, according to reports coming out of England.

The UK Sun reports that the Algerian international, who moved to Etihad from King Power Stadium in a £60m switch last summer has been struggling for game time, starting 11 league games so far.

READ ALSO: Hazard says Chelsea players blasted Kepa for snubbing Sarri’s orders

Already, Mahrez has claimed his first silverware as a City player after emerging winners of the Carabao Cup last Sunday, and are still on track in three other competitions this term.

At the moment, the 28-year-old Mahrez is playing second fiddle behind the likes of Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane.

The former Premier League winner last played a full match for City in December 2018, in the 2-1 win over Warford and club boss Guardiola recently tendered an apology to the winger for failing to hand him game time.

"He is a guy we are happy with, but unfortunately I am not kind with him, in the fact I cannot give him the minutes he deserves.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

"So I’m sorry, that’s all I can say,” the Spaniard was quoted as saying.

Interestingly, Juve attempted sealing a deal for the Algerian while at Leicester in 2017, but the move did not see the light of the day.

And reports in Italy and Algeria suggest the Old Lady’s will be tabling a massive offer for France-born Mahrez at the end of the current campaign.

The Serie A champs the reports hinted will be offering Brazilian star Douglas Costa as part of the package to take the Algerian to Turin.

However, City chiefs are likely to reject any moves to take Mahrez away from the Etihad, just one season after his arrival from Leicester.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

The Algerians current deal at Man City runs out in the summer of 2023.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester City have been crowned the 2019 EFL Cup champions after beating Chelsea on penalties at the Wembley Stadium.

The Citizens beat Chelsea 4-3 on penalties after both teams failed to find the back of the net in open play after 120 minutes.

Sunday's victory means that the Etihad Stadium outfit have won six EFL Cup titles since the start of the competition - after successfully defending the title they won last term.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...