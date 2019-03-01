Home | News | General | Juventus plot surprise move for Premier League star after failing to sign him 2 years ago
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/03/2019 14:48:00
- Juventus are eyeing a deal for Riyad Mahrez in the summer

- The Man City winger has been used mainly as a substitute this term

- Pep Guardiola recently apologised to the 28-year-old Mahrez for lack of playing time

Riyad Mahrez is on the radar of Serie A champions Juventus, who are plotting a summer offer for the Manchester City winger, according to reports coming out of England.

The UK Sun reports that the Algerian international, who moved to Etihad from King Power Stadium in a £60m switch last summer has been struggling for game time, starting 11 league games so far.

