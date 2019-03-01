Home | News | General | Senior pilot who used forged licence for over 20 years gets exposed (photo)
Senior pilot who used forged licence for over 20 years gets exposed (photo)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/03/2019 14:47:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- William Chandler, a senior South African Airways pilot, has reportedly been forced to step down

- This comes after the South African Airways discovered the pilot had been operating for 20 years with a forged license

- The discovery was made after an incident over Swiss air space had caused an investigation into the matter

William Chandler, a veteran South African pilot, has reportedly been forced to step down after being caught with his forged licence.

According to Eyewitness News, the pilot had worked for South African Airways for 20 years before an incident had caused an investigation.

While not much is known about what happened, the airline will now move to recover funds paid to Chandler as a result of his fraudulent licence.

