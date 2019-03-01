Home | News | General | Senior pilot who used forged licence for over 20 years gets exposed (photo)

- William Chandler, a senior South African Airways pilot, has reportedly been forced to step down

- This comes after the South African Airways discovered the pilot had been operating for 20 years with a forged license

- The discovery was made after an incident over Swiss air space had caused an investigation into the matter

William Chandler, a veteran South African pilot, has reportedly been forced to step down after being caught with his forged licence.

According to Eyewitness News, the pilot had worked for South African Airways for 20 years before an incident had caused an investigation.

While not much is known about what happened, the airline will now move to recover funds paid to Chandler as a result of his fraudulent licence.

Tlali Tlali, spokesperson for the airline, responded to the situation, saying that:

“SAA’s robust safety procedures dictate that the crew involved in reportable incidents during our operations be grounded and subjected to thorough and comprehensive assessment and re-evaluations.

This extends to health records, training profiles and revalidation of certificates that form part of personnel records. It was that comprehensive exercise that established that the ATPL of the SFO had discrepancies. We acted on our own and were never prompted by the German authorities.”

Sources close to the incident say it has now become clear why Chandler had reportedly turned down a position as captain, which would have required him to resubmit his documentation.

