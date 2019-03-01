Home | News | General | Khloe Kardashian comes for Jordyn Woods after alleged affair interview, says she broke her family
Khloe Kardashian comes for Jordyn Woods after alleged affair interview, says she broke her family



  01/03/2019
- Khloe Kardashian has come for Jordyn Woods on social media over alleged affair with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

- The reality star called out the young lady and told her to be honest because she broke up her family

- Jordyn Woods had done an interview claiming that she never had an affair with Thompson

Legit.ng had earlier reported that popular reality star Khloe Kardashian had split up with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, after it was revealed that he allegedly had an affair with Khloe's sister's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Woods is Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner's best friend. After several days of rumours circulating that the Woods had an affair with Thompson, the young lady had an interview to reveal her side of the story.

In the interview, the young lady had claimed that affair never happened. She explained that she had gone to an after party at Thompson's house and people must have misread the situation about how she interacted with the father of Khloe's baby girl, True.

However, Woods noted that she was kissed by Thompson while she was leaving his house around 6:00 in the morning. She further revealed that she did not tell Kylie or Khloe about the kiss when she got home.

Khloe took to her Twitter account to call out Woods. She noted that the young lady was lying about everything she said in the interview.

According to her, Woods is the reason her family broke up. She also stated that if Woods was going to bring the story to the public, she should have been honest.

