Khloe Kardashian comes for Jordyn Woods after alleged affair interview, says she broke her family

Legit.ng had earlier reported that popular reality star Khloe Kardashian had split up with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, after it was revealed that he allegedly had an affair with Khloe's sister's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Woods is Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner's best friend. After several days of rumours circulating that the Woods had an affair with Thompson, the young lady had an interview to reveal her side of the story.

In the interview, the young lady had claimed that affair never happened. She explained that she had gone to an after party at Thompson's house and people must have misread the situation about how she interacted with the father of Khloe's baby girl, True.

However, Woods noted that she was kissed by Thompson while she was leaving his house around 6:00 in the morning. She further revealed that she did not tell Kylie or Khloe about the kiss when she got home.

Khloe took to her Twitter account to call out Woods. She noted that the young lady was lying about everything she said in the interview.

According to her, Woods is the reason her family broke up. She also stated that if Woods was going to bring the story to the public, she should have been honest.

Meanwhile, Twitter users also called out Khloe for saying that Wood s broke up her family. They noted that Thompson also had a hand in the scandal.

Read tweets below:

The reality star replied ans said that her baby daddy is also to blame but he never brought it to the public.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kim Kardashian's first child with rapper Kanye West, 5-year-old North West, landed her first solo magazine cover. The 5-year-old was featured on the cover for her love for fashion and beauty.

