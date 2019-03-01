Home | News | General | Police officer reportedly kills bus driver in Lagos (video)

A police officer has reportedly shot a bus driver dead in Mosan, Ayobo area of Lagos state over the driver's refusal to part away with some money.

Sodimu Johnson, one of the eyewitnesses, who narrated the incident to Sahara Reporters said: “The officers were trying to collect money from the driver, but he did not give them. One of them shot the driver and when they saw that he was dead, they tried to run away.

“The bus conductor and other passers-by chased them and were able to catch two of the officers. We held them and were trying to force them to carry the corpse to their station.”

The news medium said another eyewitness claimed that one of the officers shot at people to clear the way so they could escape, but the people stood their ground.

“One of the officers shot sporadically into the air to disperse the crowd and clear way for themselves to escape from the scene of the incident, but we stood our ground and did not allow them to leave. We were able to disarm the two of the officers.”

“Presently, some police officers have come to the area and have taken the body, conductor and the two officers away.

“They reinforced and came with some officials of the NSCDC to rescue the two officers. They harassed those who were recording the incident, seized their phones and also arrested them. They were taken to Area P Police station at Ayobo,” he said.

