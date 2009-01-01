Home | News | General | Crisis deepens in APC as VON DG reacts to suspension

- Voice of Nigeria's Director General, Osita Okechukwu has reacted to his suspension by the APC

- Okechukwu said he is yet to receive a letter of suspension from the leadership of the party

- The VON's director said he is not to blame for APC losing senatorial seats in the recently concluded election

The director general of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has reacted to his suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Working Committee (NWC).

Okechukwu, on a press statement published on the Voice of Nigeria website, said that he had worked diligently for the APC campaigning the length and breath of the southeast for the success of the party.

He said: “One has not gotten a letter of suspension from my great party. If actually a press statement was issued, it may not be unconnected with those who want to sideline their enemies in this season of contestation. Remember that Femi Adesina, spokesman for Mr President had opened window for gruesome struggle.

“Otherwise, one had taken time and resources to campaign vigorously for my great party and even set up the Zikist-Buharist-Movement (ZBM), an offshoot of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) of which am a foundation member.

“It is on record that with ZBM, we toured the nooks and crannies of Enugu and indeed the South East, canvassing for votes for our great party.

“Am also instrumental to the most consistent advert placed in several media in the South East, on behalf of our great party.

“Accordingly, one should not be blamed for the triumph of Bigotry in Enugu state and south East in general.

“Our Comrade Chairman should not blame me for hoisting some unpopular National Assembly candidates for the APC in our zone. For am at loss how one contributed to the failure of his darling candidate, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku Nwagu in Egede, her home town and Udi local government her primary local council in the five that make up the senatorial district.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, described his suspension as a plot to bring into destruction the chance of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the southeast region by some selfish people ahead of 2023.

Reacting to his suspension, the Imo governor said the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, was heavily blinded by 2023 presidency, thus making attempt to ruin the region's chances.

Okorocha berated Oshiomhole for ruling the party with high-handedness. In a statement by his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the Imo governor vowed that all attempts by Oshiomhole and the APC working committee to destroy the region's chance will be resisted.

