Adorable! Maths professor becomes internet sensation after carrying student's baby during class

A mathematics professor, Nathan Alexander, has warmed the hearts of numerous social media users after photos of him helping one of his students to babysit went viral.

The beautiful scenario played out at Morehouse College, a historically black all male school in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, March 1, 2019.

According to the student who shared the images on Twitter, the college professor comforted the baby who was in a carrier strapped to his chest. While at it, he also went on to take his maths lesson with a marker pen in the other hand.

The professor was said to have told the student dad: “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!”

Just recently, a kindhearted lecturer proved that some men are not afraid to do chores or help out women who need their help even though it has to do with taking care of babies. The lecturer was seen backing the baby of one of his students while she went on to write her exams.

