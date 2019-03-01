Adorable! Maths professor becomes internet sensation after carrying student's baby during class
- 13 hours 24 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
A mathematics professor, Nathan Alexander, has warmed the hearts of numerous social media users after photos of him helping one of his students to babysit went viral.
The beautiful scenario played out at Morehouse College, a historically black all male school in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Adorable! Maths professor becomes internet sensation after carrying student's baby during class
Source: Twitter
PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group
According to the student who shared the images on Twitter, the college professor comforted the baby who was in a carrier strapped to his chest. While at it, he also went on to take his maths lesson with a marker pen in the other hand.
The professor was said to have told the student dad: “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!”
READ ALSO: Ghanaian school of law lecturers threaten to resign over mass failure
See photos and tweets below:
Just recently, a kindhearted lecturer proved that some men are not afraid to do chores or help out women who need their help even though it has to do with taking care of babies. The lecturer was seen backing the baby of one of his students while she went on to write her exams.
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better
Adetutu Alabi Story: 'I Gave Up on Education Because I Was Bullied for My Tribal Marks' | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles