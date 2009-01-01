Home | News | General | Solskjaer finally reveals the position he wants Man United to finish this season

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that his wards are chasing rivals Tottenham for the third place position on the Premier League standings.

Presently, Spurs are occupying third position on the standings with 60 points, while Manchester United are fifth with 55 points after 28 games played this season.

Solskjaer has now explained that he will not be contented with just securing a Champions League qualification spot, but finishing the in a better position at the end of the term.

“We’re five points behind Tottenham and there’s ten games to go. We’ve definitely got a chance to move up the table.

“It’s important to look upwards. Of course the results have meant that we can challenge Tottenham now for that spot.

“It’s us Chelsea and Arsenal, we’re all chasing them.

“It’s going to be an exciting race and every single game is going to be very important,'' Solskjaer explained according to UK Sun.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will face Southampton on Saturday evening, March 2, in their next Premier League encounter.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United are now on the verge of missing next season's Champions League competition even if they finish fourth this season in the Premier League.

This is because of the rules governing the Champions League which only allowed four Premier League teams to participate in the tournament every year.

