Solskjaer finally reveals the position he wants Man United to finish this season



- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated clearly that Manchester United are eyeing third position on the EPL log

- Solskjaer believes going to third position on the Premier League standings will be good for Manchester United

- Tottenham are currently occupying third position on the standings with 60 points after 28 games

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that his wards are chasing rivals Tottenham for the third place position on the Premier League standings.

Presently, Spurs are occupying third position on the standings with 60 points, while Manchester United are fifth with 55 points after 28 games played this season.

Solskjaer has now explained that he will not be contented with just securing a Champions League qualification spot, but finishing the in a better position at the end of the term.

