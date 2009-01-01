Home | News | General | 32 killed as bandits reportedly attack Zamfara community

- About 32 people have reportedly been killed by suspected armed bandits in Zamfara state

- Residents of Shinkafi LGA of the state disclosed the account of the incident on Friday, March 1

- One of the residents said the suspects in large number stormed a market in Shinkafi where the incident took place on Thursday, February 28

Emerging reports have claimed that suspected armed bandits on Thursday, February 28, killed at least 32 people, mainly local vigilantes in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara state.

Reports by Daily Trust stated that the news of the attack emerged on Friday, March 1, two days after 13 people were killed in similar circumstances in Kawaye village in Anka LGA.

Legit.ng gathered that residents that disclosed the account of the incident said the armed men invaded a checkpoint mounted by the local vigilantes near Kware, a village located 18 km east of Shinkafi town, and shot them.

A resident, Ali Sani, said: “The market in Shinkafi holds on Thursdays, and the local vigilantes man the road leading to the market from the village to facilitate security for traders.

''However, the armed men, in large number and on motorbikes, stormed the spot, firing. They killed about 32, and some are missing.” The state’s police spokesman could not be reached for comment at press time.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the air component of operation Sharan Daji carried out several air strikes around Dumburum forest rescuing 80 abductees, the acting force information officer, Major Clement Abiade has disclosed.

Abiade made this known in a press statement in Gusau on Saturday, February 16. Legit.ng gathers that he said the abductees consisted of men, women and children from some communities in Zamfara.

He said the operation was carried out last week through a simultaneous action with land soldiers keeping vigil on all exits, which frustrated the bandits.

The spokesman also said six persons suspected to be bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers were arrested while several weapons, ammunition and rustled animals were also recovered during the operation.

