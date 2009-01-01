Home | News | General | Nigerians spew fire after singer Teni calls oyinbo man vulgar names in comic video
Nigerians spew fire after singer Teni calls oyinbo man vulgar names in comic video



Singer Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni Makanaki came into limelight not only because of her singing prowess but also because of her comic skits and spontaneous actions. Recently, the renowned musician took to filming a video in California which spurred a lot of laughter but also earned her the rebuke of many of her fans.

In the video, Teni who was all dressed up in a funny costume took to questioning a random man on the street about where she could find Chris Brown's house. According to her, she wanted to pay her a visit.

The oyinbo man who was not quite explicit in his answer directed her all the way to Hollywood. Teni then went on to ask where she could find the Kardashians and Kanye West himself. At this, the man said he had no idea.

This caused the 25-year-old singer to insult him playfully in Yoruba. She then gave him a hug even as the video came to a close. See the video below:

