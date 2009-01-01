Home | News | General | 2 bullion vans: Why Tinubu must be prosecuted - Bode George

- Chief Olabode George says the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, must be brought to book

- George, who is an ex-deputy national chairman of PDP, says the former Lagos state governor must be brought to book for bringing two bullion vans loaded with cash to his house

- The former deputy chairman of PDP says if Tinubu is not prosecuted, the campaign against corruption will be baseless and useless

The former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has called for the prosecution of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

George is reacting to report of two bullion vans loaded with cash which were taken to the residence of Tinubu recently, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Legit.ng gathers that George expressed displeasure that Tinubu brought bullion vans loaded with cash into his house and still went ahead to confirm that the money contained in the bullion vans belonged to him.

He said: “Then someone will ask, who should be number one to be prosecuted for money laundering? It is unfortunate when someone is going off track and the system is not their to check mate, what guarantees that the people will continue to respect that system? Is it one sided policy we have in this country?

“People don’t even know that they were loaded with cash until he confirmed it himself, do you have right to carry such cash around? Is your house a Central Bank?

"These are things the pages of history will not forget, and our children will ask question whether it’s acceptable in a civilized society like Nigeria. Bola Tinubu must be brought to book, otherwise the campaign against corruption will be baseless and useless."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, February 27, urged Nigerians to look forward to the next four years with hope and hands ready to work.

Tinubu made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos by his media officer, Tunde Rahman.

He was reacting to the outcome of the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, February 27, declared President Buhari as winner of the February 23 presidential election held nationwide.

Tinubu said that the presidential election was a fair and honest exercise that permitted the full expression of the sovereign will of the Nigerian people.

He said: “In a decisive manner, the electorate have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to serve a second term. Thus, we should look forward to the next four years with hearts filled with hope and hands ready to work.

“Only God can create the Promised Land. Yet, with God’s help, we endeavour to make of Nigeria a land of greater promise and prosperity for all her children."

