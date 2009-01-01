Home | News | General | Man United stars arrive camp base ahead of Southampton clash (photo)

Manchester United stars have arrived their Lowry Hotel base on Friday night ahead of EPL clash with relegation threatened Southampton at Old Trafford.

According to Daily Mail, the likes of Romelu Lukaku, David De Gea, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez and interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were sighted on arrival.

United go into Saturday's EPLt tie with an unbeaten record as the Norwegian is yet to suffer a defeat since replacing Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

Solskjaer's arrival has seen Unted win nine matches along with two draws to reignite the possibility of a top four finish.

Presently, Manchester United are one point adrift of Arsenal in fourth position, even with the pair of Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic missing from the squad through injury.

Against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night Lukaku's brace alongside Ashley Young's late strike handed Manchester United maximum points.

And after battling Southampton, the Red Devils will turn their attention to Paris Saint-Germain, who they battle in Champions League last-16 reverse tie.

Interestingly, the Old Trafford dwellers have a 2-0 deficit to battle going into the cracker, but will be without French star Paul Pogba.

At the last count, Pogba has netted nine times in 14 matches since Solskjaer’s arrival, but could only manage five in 20 appearances under Jose Mourinho.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paul Pogba is set to be named Man United captain at the end of the season, Antonio Valencia leaving Old Trafford on free transfer, his contract due to expire in June.

The Frenchman captained Manchester United in the 2-1 win over Leicester in the season’s opener, but fell out with ex-boss Jose Mourinho in September, with the Portuguese vowing Pogba would never wear the captain’s armband again.

