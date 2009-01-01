Home | News | General | Man United stars arrive camp base ahead of Southampton clash (photo)
2 bullion vans: Why Tinubu must be prosecuted - Bode George
Elections: International observers were threatened and can't talk - Secondus

Man United stars arrive camp base ahead of Southampton clash (photo)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 53 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Manchester United stars have arrived their Lowry Hotel base on Friday night ahead of EPL clash with relegation threatened Southampton at Old Trafford.

According to Daily Mail, the likes of Romelu Lukaku, David De Gea, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez and interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were sighted on arrival.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 72 of 72