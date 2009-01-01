Home | News | General | Elections: International observers were threatened and can't talk - Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s national chairman, Uche Secondus, has said the court will ignore testimonies from international election observers that the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections were free and fair.

Secondus said the observers comment cannot be used because they have been threatened by the opposition to keep quiet, The Cable reports.

Referring to a controversial statement made by the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, that 'foreigners who interfere in Nigeria's election will return home in body bags', Secondus said the fear of getting killed won't let the observers say the truth about the elections.

He said: "Evidence from across the countries show there was suppression of voters in our stronghold.

“We are not going to be approaching the court based on the comment of observers that were threatened. They were threatened. So, what do you expect them to say? They have to go home with their lives. They were threatened and can’t talk.

“We have the facts and we will show them to the world when we get to court. We have enough evidence to approach the court.

“While the military was suppressing voters in the PDP strongholds, a different abracadabra was going on in the northern states especially in Kano, Yobe, Borno and Zamfara states which recorded high voter turnouts.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the southwest zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, March 1, said it was fully in support of the party's presidential candidate in the February 23 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his decision to challenge the polls result in court.

The national vice chairman of the party (southwest), Eddy Olafeso, gave the position at a news conference in Lagos.

