2019 ELECTIONS: I’ll be my own man as governor —Sanwo-Olu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State , Mr Babajide Sanwo - Olu , says at 53 , he will be his own man as governor of the state.

Sanwo- Olu , who was responding to questions from journalists on Saturday on the influence of the National Leader of the APC , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu , on governors of the state , noted that the former governor has never been of negative influence to his successors.

Sanwo- Olu said if elected , he would seek wise counsel from Tinubu and another ex - governor , Alhaji Lateef Jakande to better the governance of the state.

He said , “ At 53 ? Certainly, I am and I will be my own man as governor. I appreciate all the support and endorsements of the party structure . I also think that happened because they know me, they know what I have done , my contribution in government , out of government and all the various things that I ’ ve done , that ’ s why they ’ re supporting me .



“ This same question of if I will be my own man is a reference to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is our leader . It is important to say that Asiwaju has never had any negative influence on his two successors . He is always about the development of Lagos . If anything else, he pushes us to be better than what we have done in Lagos.

“ He is my leader and a father figure . I will be lying if I say I will not take advice from him . I will seek his wise counsel and guidance , just like I will take advice from Alhaji Lateef Jakande and anyone who has had the privilege of leading the state from when Lagos was created 52 years ago . They all have rich experiences in the leadership and governance of the state . They say experience is the best teacher . ”

Speaking on the freedom slogan of his main rival in the March 9 election, Sanwo- Olu said his Peoples Democratic Party rival , Mr Jimi Agbaje , said the state was not in bondage.

“ Nobody is in bondage in Lagos . This man you ’ re talking about comes out every four years to contest as governor, yet he talks about freedom . Let me ask where Mr Jimi Agbaje was when his party , the PDP, held Lagos state revenue for over two years.

“ So , there was no cry for freedom in Lagos when the PDP- led Federal Government failed to grant approvals for developmental projects . There was no cry of freedom when Lagos had issues with securing the right of way for Redline rail project from Agbado to CMS for six years and PDP refused to grant it.

“ There was no cry of freedom when Lagos was agitating for a special status for 16 years . But Agbaje is suddenly talking about freedom for a Lagos that has grown from borrowing money to pay salary in 1999 to a fifth largest economy in Africa . That ’ s unfair on the state and its people, ” he added .

