Atiku made no demands from Buhari —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday said it is untrue that its presidential candidate in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar , had made demands from President Muhammadu Buhari.

It said it was an absolute falsehood as well as a fabrication allegedly being peddled by the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress that Atiku had made some demands from Buhari.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary , Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement also stated categorically that Atiku had not , and will never make or accept any condition from Buhari regarding the February 23 presidential election, he alleged , was rigged.

According to him , Atiku rather clearly won the election.

He also raised the alarm that security men on Friday night besieged the residence of the Senate President , Dr . Bukola Saraki, who also is the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation.



According to him , there have been resumed harassments and fresh attacks on the PDP leaders by security men.

He said , “ The Buhari Presidency and the APC know that their electoral robbery cannot stand before any noble justice and are now attempting to use all sorts of blackmail and shenanigans to derail the quest by Nigerians to reclaim the stolen mandate at the tribunal.

“ However , let it be known to President Buhari and the APC that Atiku Abubakar and the PDP are standing shoulder to shoulder with Nigerians in this collective determination to take back the stolen mandate and we are not ready for any form of negotiation with anybody on this matter.

“ Our party and candidate remain committed to the huge sacrifices made by Nigerians in ensuring our collective victory as delivered at the polling units across the country; we are mindful of the pains that Nigerians are passing through since the subversion of their will at the polls ; we are sensitive to the expectations that millions of compatriots place on our shoulders in this struggle and we will never let Nigerians down . ”

Ologbondiyan, who is also the Director , Media , and Publicity , PDP Presidential Campaign Organization said they had all the authentic results from all the polling units as well as forensic evidence of manipulations by the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said they would present them all at the tribunal, adding that the court would give justice to Nigerians.

