Police dislodge two robbery suspects in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has dislodged two suspected armed robbers in Oji River and its environs.The Command ’ s Police Public Relations Officer , SP Ebere Amaraizu , made this known on Saturday in Enugu .

He said that the suspects were arrested on February 28.

Amaraizu said that the feat was achieved by police operatives of Oji River Division at about 2 : 10 a . m . on February 28.

He said that items recovered from the dislodged armed robbery suspects included an abandoned Toyota Tacoma Hilux Pick- up Van with registration number APP 556 EG and one berretta English pistol .

“ Other items recovered included five rounds of live ammunition , a dagger , one ATM card , South African currency notes, a wrap of weed suspected to be Indian Hemp and customs paper of the vehicle , ’’ Amaraizu said in a statement.

The police spokesman said the suspects were dislodged based on intelligence information .

“ On February 28 , at about 2 :10 a . m. , two young men approached the Police College Oji - River Automated Teller Machine on bank transaction when officers on duty at the College challenged them.



“ They took to their heels , abandoning their Toyota Tacoma Hilux Pick - up and other dangerous weapons such as a pistol and some ammunition , ’’ he said.

Amaraizu noted that efforts were still on to track the fleeing armed robbery suspects.

( NAN)

