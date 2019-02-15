Home | News | General | Police dislodge two robbery suspects in Enugu
Atiku made no demands from Buhari —PDP
Okorocha can only be suspended at ward level, Imo APC replies Oshiomhole

Police dislodge two robbery suspects in Enugu



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 4 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


The Police Command in Enugu State has dislodged two suspected armed robbers in Oji River and its environs.

The Command ’ s Police Public Relations Officer , SP Ebere Amaraizu , made this known on Saturday in Enugu .

He said that the suspects were arrested on February 28.

Amaraizu said that the feat was achieved by police operatives of Oji River Division at about 2 : 10 a . m . on February 28.

He said that items recovered from the dislodged armed robbery suspects included an abandoned Toyota Tacoma Hilux Pick- up Van with registration number APP 556 EG and one berretta English pistol .

“ Other items recovered included five rounds of live ammunition , a dagger , one ATM card , South African currency notes, a wrap of weed suspected to be Indian Hemp and customs paper of the vehicle , ’’ Amaraizu said in a statement.

The police spokesman said the suspects were dislodged based on intelligence information .

“ On February 28 , at about 2 :10 a . m. , two young men approached the Police College Oji - River Automated Teller Machine on bank transaction when officers on duty at the College challenged them.

“ They took to their heels , abandoning their Toyota Tacoma Hilux Pick - up and other dangerous weapons such as a pistol and some ammunition , ’’ he said.

Amaraizu noted that efforts were still on to track the fleeing armed robbery suspects.

( NAN)

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 61 of 61