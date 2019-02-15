Home | News | General | Tottenham, Arsenal draw 1-1 in north London derby
Tottenham, Arsenal draw 1-1 in north London derby



Tottenham and Arsenal draw 1 - 1 in north London derby.

Pierre - Emerick Aubameyang saw a last - minute penalty saved by Hugo Lloris as Tottenham escaped a third straight defeat and claimed a 1 - 1 draw with Arsenal in Saturday’ s north London derby.

Arsenal led early on through Aaron Ramsey ’ s well- taken goal , but Harry Kane ’ s contentious penalty 16 minutes from time ensured third - placed Spurs maintain a four - point lead over the Gunners in the fight for a top - four finish.

