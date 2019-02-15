Tottenham, Arsenal draw 1-1 in north London derby
- 6 hours 32 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Tottenham and Arsenal draw 1 - 1 in north London derby.
Pierre - Emerick Aubameyang saw a last - minute penalty saved by Hugo Lloris as Tottenham escaped a third straight defeat and claimed a 1 - 1 draw with Arsenal in Saturday’ s north London derby.
Arsenal led early on through Aaron Ramsey ’ s well- taken goal , but Harry Kane ’ s contentious penalty 16 minutes from time ensured third - placed Spurs maintain a four - point lead over the Gunners in the fight for a top - four finish.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles