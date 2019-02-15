Galadima congratulates Buhari, advises Atiku

The National Chairman of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, has congratulated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory over the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Galadima described the Buhari’s victory as “well deserved. ”

He, however, urged him to form a Government of National Unity.

This was contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to reporters yesterday in Abuja.

He called on Atiku to concede defeat or channel his grievances through appropriate quarters without letting them degenerate into a security threat to the country.

Galadima said, “President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory is a well deserved one, considering his popularity, acceptance across board and his performances in the last three and half years.

“We as a party had expressed our support for him even before the election and we thank God that our support did not go in vain.

“We, therefore, urge Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP to see Buhari’s victory as the will of the majority of Nigerians. The people have spoken. We expect him as a democrat to concede defeat and move on, bearing in mind that it is God that gives power.

“We also believe that Alhaji Abubakar and his party have rights to challenge the outcome but we advise that such should be done in a peaceful manner without putting the security of Nigeria and Nigerians at risk.”

The ACPN wants Buhari “to do everything possible to unite the country, possibly by forming a Government of National Unity which will bring on board all stakeholders that have something to offer the nation.

“We believe that President Buhari should do more on the area of insecurity beyond the Northeast. Energy should be deployed to ensure that the nation’s economy is revamped and the social safety nets should be improved upon to better the lives of Nigerians especially the elderly and the unemployed.”

