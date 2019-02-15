Atiku’s spokesman blasts Oshiomhole for saying PDP presidential candidate not destined to be president

Segun Sowunmi, the spokesman of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has slammed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for saying his principal was not destined to be president.

Sowunmi described Oshiomhole as a “maladjusted individual” whose rants does not deserve to be dignified with a response.

Oshiomhole while responding to Atiku’s threat to contest his presidential election loss in court said the PDP presidential candidate was a “political rolling stone” that is not destined to be Nigeria’s president.

Oshiomhole said, “Leadership is about character, Atiku’s desperation is so obvious, he is so desperate, and it is on record that he challenged his own boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo not to do a second term.”

“He is such a political rolling stone. Does he think Nigerians are so insane? Atiku is a man who is not stable, and has no conviction,” Oshiomhole added.

But reacting in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle on Friday, Sowunmi said, “Atiku has no business responding to APC’s Adams Oshiomhole, a maladjusted individual who is clearly a recruiting error of the janjaweed contraption called APC. A party that claims to be progressive but clearly misunderstands the meaning of the word.

“That Atiku Abubakar can meet his obligations is worthy of commendation, not the snide comment attributed to Oshiomhole who seeks to play to the gallery.

“Rather than gloat on the obvious mistake of reactionary elements which has pushed Nigeria into a dictatorship under the guise of change, Oshiomhole should have informed the public that in 2014, Atiku funded the campaign of General Buhari.

“Yet, 4 years after, the only achievements the APC could serve Nigerians was misery, heightened insecurity, extreme poverty, joblessness and a sham of an election – the worse Nigeria has ever had.

“On our good people of Nigeria, Adams needs to know that the charade of the recently concluded presidential elections will not stand and Nigeria will be great again under the leadership of a progressive Atiku Abubakar.”

