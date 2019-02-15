Home | News | General | Lukaku on fire as Man United destroy Southampton to go 4th on EPL log

- Manchester United vs Southampton's Premier League game ended 3-2 in favor of the Red Devils

- Andreas Pereira scored United's first goal before Belgian star Romelu Lukaku netted a brace

- United are now occupying fourth position on the Premier League standings with 58 points

Manchester United on Saturday, March 2, moved to fourth position on the Premier League standings after beating Southampton 3-2 in a tough match at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had to come back in the second half from a goal down before winning this match thanks to goals from Pereira and Romelu Lukaku.

United had the first chance in this encounter in the 10th minute when Marcus Rashford delivered a superb pass for Alexis Sanchez, but his shot was blocked by Angus Gunn.

Southampton scored their goal in the 26th minute through Yann Valery who was superbly assisted by Charlie Austin beating David De Gea in goal for Manchester United.

United tried to restore parity before the end of the first half, but the visitors took the lead into the dressing room.

On resumption, Manchester United changed their style of play and got the equalizer in the 53rd minute through Andreas Pereira who was assisted by Diogo Dalot.

Six minutes later Andreas Pereira provided the assist that helped Romelu Lukaku to give Manchester United the lead at Old Trafford.

But the visitors came back in the 75th minute to score their equalizer through James Prowse who sent Manchester United fans into total silence.

The visiting fans were anxiously waiting for the final whistle before Romelu Lukaku broke their hearts scoring the winning goal for Manchester United in the 89th minute.

