Lukaku on fire as Man United destroy Southampton to go 4th on EPL log



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  4 hours 27 minutes ago
- Manchester United vs Southampton's Premier League game ended 3-2 in favor of the Red Devils

- Andreas Pereira scored United's first goal before Belgian star Romelu Lukaku netted a brace

- United are now occupying fourth position on the Premier League standings with 58 points

Manchester United on Saturday, March 2, moved to fourth position on the Premier League standings after beating Southampton 3-2 in a tough match at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had to come back in the second half from a goal down before winning this match thanks to goals from Pereira and Romelu Lukaku.

United had the first chance in this encounter in the 10th minute when Marcus Rashford delivered a superb pass for Alexis Sanchez, but his shot was blocked by Angus Gunn.

Southampton scored their goal in the 26th minute through Yann Valery who was superbly assisted by Charlie Austin beating David De Gea in goal for Manchester United.

