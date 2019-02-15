Home | News | General | Eye-catching photos of Buhari's granddaughters and their mother surface online

President Muhammadu Buhari is known to have many female children, most of whom have been said to be very beautiful and graceful. But it has been revealed, over time, that the beauty that runs in the family of the current leader of Nigeria also has roots within the third generation.

Recently, Buhari's daughter Hadiza Bello and her daughters took to taking amazing photos which, not only reveals how beautiful they are, but also serves some family goals.

The beautiful daughter of the current president glowed in a beautiful yellow attire which was modest and shimmery all at once.

Her daughters also glimmered in their outfits and well set make-up. In beautiful red and green attires, they showed off a lot of sparks and graciousness.

With these new photos hitting the internet, one cannot help but think that beauty runs in the veins of the offspring of the Nigerian president.

See some of the photos below:

