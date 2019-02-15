Home | News | General | Protest in Imo over Governor Okorocha's suspension by APC national leadership

- APC women in Imo state have held a street protest to demand reversal of the suspension of state governor Rochas Okorocha from party activities

- The protesting women were led by APC Imo state women leader Theresa Ohanuha

- The women threatened to sue the national leadership of the party if the suspension is not reversed, arguing that the NWC's action would only worsen APC's crisis in the state

Hundreds of female members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state on Saturday, March 2 held a street protest to express their unhappiness at the suspension of Governor Rochas Okorocha by the APC National Working Committee.

The Nation reports that the protesting women were led by the APC state party women leader, Theresa Ohanuha.

According to the report, the women insisted that the suspension must be reversed immediately or they sue the national leadership of the party led by Adams Oshiomhole.

READ ALSO: IBB congratulates President Buhari over his re-election for fresh 4 years

Speaking with pressmen, some of the protesting women Gertrude Oduka, Henrietta Jacobs and Josephine Udorji said the suspension should be reversed because it would cause more trouble for the party in the state rather than resolve its crisis.

They said, “We feel aggrieved because of the injustice meted on our leader, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha. We demand that APC National Working Committee should revisit it and resist Oshiomhole’s confusion that he has been visiting on the party across the country. He should resign because he is not worthy to be a leader of our party.

“We have plans of making sure the APC that Okorocha brought in Imo State must remain strong. We are going to resist attempts to destroy APC in Imo.”

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

They added that “we may be forced to go to court to challenge this injustice. We are not going to relent. We are going all out to make sure that this suspension is reversed”.

Legit.ng had reported earlier on Friday, March 1 that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC suspended Governor Ibikunle Amosu of Ogun state and his counterpart, Rochas Okorocha of Imo state from the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The NWC also recommended to the National Executive Committee of the party that both governors be expelled from the APC.

The decision was taken on Friday afternoon in Abuja, by the NWC based on allegations of anti-party activities levelled against the governors.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

Why Governors Steal? Rochas Okorocha of Imo State- on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...