Home | News | General | Sadio Mane reveals why Liverpool teammates must call him ‘Ronaldo’

Sadio Mané has teased Liverpool squad members to address him as Cristiano Ronaldo after successfully replacing Roberto Firmino in Wednesday’s Premier League win over Watford.

The Senegalese star Mané netted a brace as the Premier League leaders hammered the Hornets 5-0 to remain at the summit of the log ahead of Man City.

READ ALSO: Solskjaer hints at Man United job after appearing in 2019-20 ticket campaign

According to Sky Sport sources, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp asked Mane, who plays more through the flanks to fill the vacuum created by recuperating points man Firmino.

Mané responded positively by handing in early lead during the tie before adding a back heeled goal in the 5-0 bashing.

And now Mane insists he will only play in the position if his teammates agree to call him Ronaldo.

"To be honest I was quite surprised," Mané told Sky Sports.

"I never played there before, I was nervous.

"Before the game the coach called me and said 'okay we are going to make some changes, Sadio you have to play number nine'.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

"I said 'Oh!', and I looked at my team-mates… I was laughing and I said 'we are a team so you have to trust me!'

"They were all laughing at me but I said 'from today, call me Ronaldo or Firmino!'

"Gini [Wijnaldum] said 'You have to score. If you score we'll call you Ronaldo, if not, you're s***!”

"I was lucky to score two goals but honestly I don't mind. I'm happy to play left or right side but if the team or the coach needs me as a striker, I'll try again."

He added: "Of course it is one of the more important derbies because we know what we want this season.

"But after all it is like any other game. We need to focus and give everything to win it."

Man City may go top of the leg after playing Bournemouth on Saturday ahead of Liverpool Merseyside derby on Sunday against rivals Everton.

"Of course it is one of the more important derbies because we know what we want this season," he stressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

"But after all it is like any other game. We need to focus and give everything to win it,” Mane submitted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Liverpool bounced back to winning ways in the Premier League with Sadio Mane netting a brace in Watford's 5-0 thrashing at Anfield on Wednesday, February 27.

The Reds, who are hoping to end their trophy-less run this campaign, were held to a goalless draw by a depleted Manchester United side over the weekend.

A result that threatened their title chase as defending champions Man City continued to mount pressure on them.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...