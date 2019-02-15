Home | News | General | Sadio Mane reveals why Liverpool teammates must call him ‘Ronaldo’
Protest in Imo over Governor Okorocha's suspension by APC national leadership
Atiku should congratulate Buhari over victory, not waste resources in court - APC chieftain

Sadio Mane reveals why Liverpool teammates must call him ‘Ronaldo’



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Sadio Mané has teased Liverpool squad members to address him as Cristiano Ronaldo after successfully replacing Roberto Firmino in Wednesday’s Premier League win over Watford.

The Senegalese star Mané netted a brace as the Premier League leaders hammered the Hornets 5-0 to remain at the summit of the log ahead of Man City.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 59 of 59