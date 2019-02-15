Home | News | General | Atiku should congratulate Buhari over victory, not waste resources in court - APC chieftain

- Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been advised to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari

- A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former deputy governorship candidate in Anambra, Dozie Ikedife Jnr, gave the advice to Atiku

- Recall that President Buhari defeated Atiku in the Saturday, February 23 presidential election

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has been advised to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari rather than wasting resources to contest the 2019 presidential election results in court.

The advice was given by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former deputy governorship candidate in Anambra, Dozie Ikedife Jnr, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the APC chieftain advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate to join hands with the APC-led federal government to Nigeria to the next level.

Ikedife said President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence as winner of the election was expected as well as deserving “because of his track record in the concluding first tenure”.

He said: “If you look at the President’s acceptance across the nation, it has increased tremendously. So, that is something to celebrate. I’m very happy that Nigerians have given President Buhari new political capital to govern us for another four years.

“This is what we expected because we told our people to support APC so that in 2023 an Igbo man can lay claim to the presidency under the APC platform. And it has happened.”

According to the APC chieftain, he expects more Nigerians of Igbo extraction to show presence in the APC because “they are the people at the gate now, hanging around the periphery waiting to take over from President Buhari in four years’ time".

Ikedife added: “It is tough to lose an election. It is tough to lose in a very competitive race like this. I think with time the shock to the opposition will sink in and the emotion will die down and they will make that important phone call expected of them, that is, to congratulate President Buhari on his well-deserved victory.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the national chairman of Igbo Reawakening Forum (IRF), Uchenna Ufearoh, asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept the outcome of the Saturday, February 23 presidential election in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Ufearoh said the party should not sink the ship of the state because it lost the presidential election.

Ufearoh advised the opposition party to join hands with President Buhari to move the nation forward.

He said: “I call on the President to be magnanimous with his victory, while the losers should accept defeat in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“They should not sink the ship of the state because of their loss. Let them join hands with Buhari to rebuild and move Nigeria forward.

“Buhari fulfilled his 2015 campaign promises to a reasonable extent. You know when you’re building a house, the foundation doesn’t appear fanciful."

