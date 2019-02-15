Home | News | General | I supported Buhari’s re-election because I foresaw his victory - Obiano

Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, said he threw weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari's second term bid in office because he had foreseen his victory in 2019 presidential election that was held on Saturday February 23.

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, James Eze, Obiano said he knew that it was impossible for any party's presidential candidate to beat President Buhari in the poll

He, however, caution against any excessively emotive opposition that would rub Ndigbo the wrong way for the umpteenth time.

The statement read: “And now that the chickens have come home to roost, it has become clear to Governor Obiano that foresight comes at a price. foresight is a lonely path to tread.

''It breeds unexpected resentment and hate. Having foresight could turn you into a sudden object of anger and unwise attacks.

''But on the long run, it never leaves you without the enduring sheen of grace and glory. And that happens only when the people finally wake up to smell the coffee. Sadly, in the case of many farsighted leaders, this happens after they are out of office or after they are gone!''

“It is easy to understand why this is so though. In a land that has suffered for so long from a biting scarcity of bold and perceptive leadership, it is not common to see a leader who has enough courage to point his people towards an unpopular direction.

'' It is, in fact, hard to see a leader who has enough conviction to the consequences and swim against the current towards a hostile direction that he alone has seen as the only realistic choice left.

“And so, for those who still deride and mock governor Obiano for his foresight in the last presidential election, those who wilfully seek cheap opportunities to laugh at him, it might be worthwhile to always remember; that even the Scriptures warned us in First Corinthians chapter one verse twenty-seven, that sometimes, “God uses the foolish things of this world to confound the wise.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the INEC officially declared President Buhari of the APC as the winner of the 2019 presidential election, defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party with over three million votes.

The chairman of the INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said that the duty of the commission is to conclude and collate the presidential result for final declaration.

On the problem of accredited voters not adding up to number of voters, Yakubu revealed that the problem affected less than 2% of voters and thus did not affect the general conclusion.

