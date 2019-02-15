Home | News | General | Keep your promise to my people - Northern governor tells Buhari after re-election

The Governor of Niger state Abubakar Bello has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his campaign promises to the people of the northern state who voted massively for him to ensure his re-election in the Saturday, February 23 president elections.

According to Channels TV, Governor Bello said this during an interview in which he identified grazing reserves for the large population of cattle herders in the state.

He said: “There are so many activities which we have lined up in the next level, partnering with the federal government to ensure that we do it. One of such interventions would be the flagging off of the Bobi Grazing Reserve.

Niger governor Abubakar Bello says President Buhari should fulfill those campaign promises he made to his people. Source: File

“As you are aware, the herdsmen/farmers crisis has been on the front burner for a while now. We have invested some money to see that we start off a very functional grazing reserve, hoping that it would reduce some of these conflicts between farmers and herdsmen.”

He added: “He has made promises, with regard to Niger State, especially with regard to the rail line between Minna and Abuja which is very important to the economic activity of the state, and so many other interventions that the federal government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, has extended to us here in Niger State.”

The governor's words came around the same time Legit.ng reported that President Buhari, on Friday, March 1, gave a hint into what his second term in government would look like.

The president declared that he would be tougher this time around.

The president, who won on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), spoke when members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) paid him a congratulatory visit, saying the last lap of his administration would be tough.

