Popular OAP Ik Osakioduwa leaves radio station after 18 years for 'bigger things'

Ik Osakioduwa is one on-air personality who has succeeded and made a name for himself in the entertainment scene. The fact that he hosts many celebrity shows and events has made him even more renowned. Recently, the OAP took to announcing that he is leaving his place of employment.

According to him, he has worked in the radio station for 18 years hence it is time for him to move on and do bigger things. Ik said he is grateful for the opportunity accorded him by the establishment.

He said while being under the auspices of the organisation, he was allowed to grow, flourish and embark in other ventures. It is this that has helped him to become better.

The popular OAP also said he was not leaving due to any beef from anybody or towards anyone. But that he, in fact, had a good relationship with everyone even the CEO named Ben Bruce who is also a senator.

Ik made it known that he had 15 more days to work at the radio station. To make his exit eventful, he decided to do something epic and memorable.

According to him, for those 15 days, he intended to give out N18,000. This was how he intended to spend the rest of his days in the organisation.

But then, although he was hanging his boots in the establishment, he intended to do bigger things and try his hands on different things.

Recently, a fellow OAP named Toolz took to celebrating her son's dedication. The intimate ceremony which was attended by Tiwa Savage, Ebuka and others was a clear manifestation of her happiness.

