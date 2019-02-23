Home | News | General | PDP insists Atiku did not make any demands of President Buhari

- PDP says there is no truth in reports that the opposition or its candidate Atiku reached out to President Buhari through some demands after losing the presidential election

- PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan accuses the Nigerian presidency and APC of trying to blackmail the opposition with such reports

- Ologbondiyan says the party remains steadfast in its resolve to take the matter or alleged electoral malpractices in the elections to court

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied that the party or Atiku Abubakar, its candidate in the Saturday, February 23 presidential election made any demands of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was declared winner by INEC.

Channels TV reports that PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement he issued on Saturday, March 2, accused the presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to the opposition.

Ologbondiyan said the party had no interest in negotiating with anybody over the outcome of the election.

He said: “The PDP states categorically, without mincing words, that Atiku Abubakar had not, and will never make or accept any condition from President Buhari regarding the rigged February 23, 2019, Presidential election, which he (Atiku) clearly won.

“Our party and candidate remain committed to the huge sacrifices made by Nigerians in ensuring our collective victory as delivered at the polling units across the country.

“We are mindful of the pains that Nigerians are passing through since the subversion of their will at the polls; we are sensitive to the expectations that millions of compatriots place on our shoulders in this struggle and we will never let Nigerians down.”

The PDP claimed it had results different from what INEC declared and that the party would provide that and evidence of manipulations before the election tribunal.

There had been reports making the rounds that a 5-point demand was reportedly presented to the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government by Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president allegedly presented his demands to the president during a meeting with a delegation led by the former head of state and chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), General Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd),

The PDP has now denied the existence of such demands.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that a former military president of Nigeria, retired General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) urged Atiku to work with President Buhari while congratulating him on his re-election for another four years.

IBB praised the main challenger Atiku Abubakar of the PDP for behaving in a respectable manner throughout the electoral process.

IBB issued a statement in Minna, the Niger state capital to convey his congratulations to Buhari.

