Atiku sets up legal team to challenge Buhari in court over 2019 presidential election
- PDP candidate Atiku has set up a team of lawyers to lead his defense against APC's President Buhari at the elections tribunal
- The former vice president announced the development through a statement by his media aide Paul Ibe
- Atiku's legal team is led by Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), Ibe says
Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 presidential election, has set up a legal team that will challenge the victory of the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in court.
The Guardian reports that the inauguration of his legal team, headed by Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), on Saturday, was announced by his media aide Paul Ibe through a statement.
“I have just inaugurated my legal team and charged them with the responsibility of ensuring that our stolen mandate is retrieved,” Abubakar said in the statement.
“I am encouraged by the presence of fearless men and women of the Bench.
“The judiciary which had in the past discharged itself ably is once again being called upon to deliver judgement on this matter that will be untainted by lucre and uncowed by the threat of immoral power.”
Meanwhile, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied that the party or Atiku Abubakar, its candidate in the Saturday, February 23 presidential election made any demands of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was declared winner by INEC.
PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement he issued on Saturday, March 2, accused the presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to the opposition.
Ologbondiyan said the party had no interest in negotiating with anybody over the outcome of the election.
The PDP claimed it had results different from what INEC declared and that the party would provide that and evidence of manipulations before the election tribunal.
