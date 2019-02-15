Home | News | General | Atiku sets up legal team to challenge Buhari in court over 2019 presidential election

- PDP candidate Atiku has set up a team of lawyers to lead his defense against APC's President Buhari at the elections tribunal

- The former vice president announced the development through a statement by his media aide Paul Ibe

- Atiku's legal team is led by Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), Ibe says

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 presidential election, has set up a legal team that will challenge the victory of the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in court.

The Guardian reports that the inauguration of his legal team, headed by Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), on Saturday, was announced by his media aide Paul Ibe through a statement.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests Abubakar Atiku's son-in-law

“I have just inaugurated my legal team and charged them with the responsibility of ensuring that our stolen mandate is retrieved,” Abubakar said in the statement.

“I am encouraged by the presence of fearless men and women of the Bench.

“The judiciary which had in the past discharged itself ably is once again being called upon to deliver judgement on this matter that will be untainted by lucre and uncowed by the threat of immoral power.”

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Meanwhile, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied that the party or Atiku Abubakar, its candidate in the Saturday, February 23 presidential election made any demands of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was declared winner by INEC.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement he issued on Saturday, March 2, accused the presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to the opposition.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ologbondiyan said the party had no interest in negotiating with anybody over the outcome of the election.

The PDP claimed it had results different from what INEC declared and that the party would provide that and evidence of manipulations before the election tribunal.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng upgrades to serve you better

2019 Election: Atiku heads to court to contest election result, can he win? - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...