Barcelona hand Real Madrid second Clasico defeat in 72 hours at Bernabéu

- Real Madrid and Barca clasico clash ended 1-0 in favour of the Blaugrana on Saturday, March 2

- Ivan Rakitic netted the only goal with a clever chip over Thibaut Courtois

- The performance see Barcelona 12 points clear of their rivals Real Madrid on third spot

Ivan Rakitic's first-half goal was all Barcelona required to see off hard-fighting rivals Real Madrid 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, on Saturday, March 2.

The explosive encounter saw the Blaugrana claimed their second Clasico success in 72 hours over the Los Blancos.

On Wednesday, Barcelona completed a 3-0 bashing over the home side victory in Copa del Rey semi-finals reverse fixture and after 26 minutes their visitors were already up again.

And the La Liga cracker witnessed tense moments at the break after Lionel Messi was caught out Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos.

Although the Galaticos had few moments to get back to the game, but they were not able to make it count, with Barca defence line were not ready to crumble without a fight.

The performance on the night now sees Real Madrid go six La Liga fixtures without a win against Barcelona, who are now 12 points ahead of the Galaticios and 10 points between them and Atletico Madrid at second spot who well be in action on Sunday.

Gareth Bale was handed a starting role while Thibaut Courtois returned in goal for Real Madrid.

Barcelona had just one change with Arthur’s introduction in the midfield.

Bale watched helplessly as his first chance off a free-kick could only sail over the crossbar from about 25-yards.

Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was spot on to save Toni Kroos' shot as it was heading to the net.

Courtois on his part also stopped Luis Suarez from scoring before he was ruled offside.

Messi tried beating Courtois with a clip but Raphael Varane cleared the danger

But Barcelona claimed the lead in the 26 minutes with Sergi Roberto assisting Rakitic with the pass from the right flank.

The Croatian international took him time to pick his spot to chip above the pair of Ramos and Courtois into the far corner for the opener.

Real Madrid almost conceded the second via Messi's free-kick which could only find the roof of the net.

Suarez failed to beat Courtois with a decent strike drive, and the former Chelsea goalie was alert to stop Messi from finishing off the rebound.

Moments before the break, Modric nodded before the row between Messi and Ramos ended hostilities in the first stanza, with referee Alberto Mallenco failing to book any of the players.

Benzema missed an early chance to level scores for Real Madrid after he was flagged offside.

Vinicius also had a strike at Barca goal but Ter Stegen held on. Jordi Alba came close to scoring off Dani Carvajal but his chance missed target.

Bale was replaced by Marco Asension in the 60th minute as fans booed the forward while making his exit.

Ousmane Dembele and Messi had other half chances to increase for Barca lead but none counted.

In the final 15 minutes Isco replaced Casemiro as Benzema had a late attempt but Ter Stegen saved the danger as Barcelona claimed all maximum points at the blast of the final whistle .

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu as the catalan giants qualified into the Copa del Rey finals for the sixth consecutive season.

Los Blancos were far the better side in the first half as they dominated possession and creating a few chances than their opponents.

