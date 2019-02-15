Home | News | General | Barcelona hand Real Madrid second Clasico defeat in 72 hours at Bernabéu
Barcelona hand Real Madrid second Clasico defeat in 72 hours at Bernabéu



- Real Madrid and Barca clasico clash ended 1-0 in favour of the Blaugrana on Saturday, March 2

- Ivan Rakitic netted the only goal with a clever chip over Thibaut Courtois

- The performance see Barcelona 12 points clear of their rivals Real Madrid on third spot

Ivan Rakitic's first-half goal was all Barcelona required to see off hard-fighting rivals Real Madrid 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, on Saturday, March 2.

The explosive encounter saw the Blaugrana claimed their second Clasico success in 72 hours over the Los Blancos.

On Wednesday, Barcelona completed a 3-0 bashing over the home side victory in Copa del Rey semi-finals reverse fixture and after 26 minutes their visitors were already up again.

