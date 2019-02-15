Home | News | General | The top 5 highest paying jobs in Dubai

Do you dream of working in Dubai? One of the richest city in the world which has a yearly economy growth without the signs of slowly down. Here's a list of the trending jobs in Dubai and how you can be part of the trend.

1. Chief Marketing Officers

Chief marketing officers (CMOs) manage the marketing operations of an organization and work towards improving the brand. He/She makes marketing strategies to improve the reputation of brand product or services. CMO jobs are very demanding and highest paid jobs in Dubai in terms of salary. Minimum qualifications would be a university degree in marketing, approximately 10 years of well-rounded marketing or business development experience in positions of increasing responsibility. The Average monthly pay including allowances is between Dh80,000 to Dh90,000

2. Finance And Accounting Professionals

Chief financial officers are the main strategy consultants of a company, which is why they are paid a higher salary. All the decisions regarding finance, accounting, profits, and investments are made through CFOs. To be a professional in the field, you must be proficient in finance, accounting and in delivering shareholder values. The average monthly of the CFO is Dh55,000 to Dh90,000 including the allowances.

3. Lawyers

Every organization requires the services of legal personnel to handle all legal contractual issues. Chief legal officers is a prime post in Companies to handle their legal requirements to protect the business from a legal and compliance perspective. He counsels all legal contractual issues and legal agreements, along with ensuring that the company is limited from any forms of legal liability. The position requires a law degree with the right legal qualification. Typically a minimum of eight-year experience is needed. The average monthly pay including allowances: Dh77,000 and Salary range: Dh60,000 to Dh106,000.

4. Doctors

Medical Jobs are highly demanded jobs everywhere. The services of a paramedic and medical practitioners cannot be overemphasized. Hence, why it is the most demanded job in Dubai. Medical Specialists such as neurologists, vascular surgeons, child psychiatrists/psychologists, heads of obstetrics and gynecology are mostly demanded here. For these jobs, you must have to be highly qualified with the experience of minimum 8 years. The average salary of the doctors is up to Dh180,000 including allowances and commission.

5. Civil Engineers

There are several different fields in engineering such as a computer, mechanical, electrical, etc. However, because of the frequent constructions, civil engineers are required in various construction projects and a large amount of experience provides better jobs in Dubai. The average monthly pay for engineers including allowances is Dh62,000. However, a Civil Engineer in Dubai earns an average salary of over AED 101,800 per year. The increase of the development had made the skills workers, engineers also a demand in Dubai.

