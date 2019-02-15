Home | News | General | Emery explains why he started Aubameyang and Ozil from the bench against Tottenham

- Unai Emery has revealed his reasoning for leaving out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil for Arsenal's game against Tottenham

- Both players were in top form going into the north London derby at the Wembley

- Aaron Ramsey netted the opener for Arsenal and Harry equalised for Spurs from the spot

Unai Emery has offered an explanation to Arsenal supporters after blanking out the pair of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil for Saturday’s 1-1 draw

Ozil was in action as Arsenal hammered Southampton 5-1 midweek and Aubameyang has been in top form to the Emirates dwellers this campaign.

But according to Goal.com report, the Spanish manager, who is playing his second north London derby since replacing Arsene Wenger last summer opted for Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey.

Interestingly, Ramsey, who will be leading to Juve in the summer rewarded the Spaniard with the game’s opening goal before Harry Kane’s leveler ensured the spoils were shared after 90 minutes.

Speaking on his decision, Emery revealed his desire to see other players on parade, was responsible to the changes he made during the match.

"[We want to] play with fresh players, energy, high energy.

"After our quality can start or be on the bench because in 90 minutes you play small matches.

"We need all the players with big motivation to play. We are in a good way and today is a big challenge,” Emery summed up.

Interestingly, in the 56th minute Alexandre Lacazette was replaced Aubameyang, while Ramsey was also subbed off by Ozil in the 72nd minute.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal kept their hopes of finishing among the top four teams this season alive on Saturday, March 2, after forcing North London rivals Tottenham to a 1-1 draw at the Wembley.

Tottenham went into this encounter having lost their last two games, and the expectation of their fans was to soar against the Gunners, but they were disappointed.

Arsenal got the first chance to score in this tie in the sixth minute when Nigerian star Alex Iwobi set up Aaron Ramsey with a brilliant pass, but he was stopped by the referee for an offside.

