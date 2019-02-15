Home | News | General | Emery explains why he started Aubameyang and Ozil from the bench against Tottenham
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 51 minutes ago
- Unai Emery has revealed his reasoning for leaving out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil for Arsenal's game against Tottenham

- Both players were in top form going into the north London derby at the Wembley

- Aaron Ramsey netted the opener for Arsenal and Harry equalised for Spurs from the spot

Unai Emery has offered an explanation to Arsenal supporters after blanking out the pair of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil for Saturday’s 1-1 draw

Ozil was in action as Arsenal hammered Southampton 5-1 midweek and Aubameyang has been in top form to the Emirates dwellers this campaign.

