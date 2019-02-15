Home | News | General | Another world leader congratulates President Buhari over re-election victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has received yet another congratulatory message over his victory in the presidential elections held across the nation on Saturday, February 23.

Presidential spokesmen Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu announced the arrival of the new message in a statement on Saturday, March 2.

The statement read in full:

"President Paul Biya of Cameroon has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election, wishing the Nigerian leader ‘‘every success’’ as he serves a new term.

"In a congratulatory message, President Biya said: ‘‘On the occasion of your re-election to the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as declared by the Electoral Commission of your country, I am very pleased to extend to you my sincere and warm congratulations.’’

"Recounting the excellent relations between the two countries, President Biya said, ‘‘I am already looking forward to working more closely with you to the continued promotion of the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and Cameroon and to meeting together the major challenges of our two countries, especially those related to stability and security.’’

Legit.ng reported earlier that former military president of Nigeria, retired General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) congratulated President Buhari on his re-election for the next four years.

IBB also praised the main challenger Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party for behaving in a respectable manner throughout the electoral process

IBB issued a statement in Minna, the Niger state capital to convey his congratulations to Buhari.

