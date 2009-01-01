Home | News | General | Senator Akpabio drags INEC to court after losing National Assembly seat to PDP in Akwa Ibom

- Senator Godswill Akpabio has dragged INEC to court over his loss of the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial seat

- He filed a case before a federal high court in Apo, Abuja on Friday, March 1, praying that the court stop issuance of certificate to winner of the said election held on Saturday, February 23

- The court granted Akpabio's prayer because it said his application, which had INEC as a respondent, had some merit

Senator Godswill Akpabio has acquired a court injunction which stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from issuing return certificate to winner of the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial election.

Business Day reports that a Federal High Court in Apo, Abuja on Friday, March 1 ordered INEC to stay action on the issuance of certificate of return to any candidate pending when the lawsuit brought before it.

According to the report, Justice Valentine Ashi issued the order after an application with suit No. FCT/HC/M/2680/19 was filed by Senator Godswill Akpabio with INEC as the respondent.

It reported further that an exparte motion dated February 28 with an affidavit deposed to by one Daniel Michael Idoko was filed on March 1.

In the motion, Senator Akpabio prayed the court for leave to apply for “judicial review for the issuance of writ of Mandamus, prohibition, injunction and other declaratory reliefs against INEC.

Akpabio also asked the court to direct the respondent to stay further action ”particularly further action in respect of issuance of certificate of return to any candidate in respect of the seat of senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district on the account of election held on the 23rd February, 2029.”

The court granted the order, saying there was “some merit especially in regards to the need to keep things in status quo”

The court ordered that “Leave is hereby granted to the applicant to apply for judicial review for the issuance of a writ of Mandamus prohibition injunction and other declaratory reliefs against the respondent”

The court adjourned to March 8 for hearing of the case.

Legit.ng had reported that Senator Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress was defeated in the race for Akwa Ibom north senatorial district.

Resident Electoral Commissioner Professor Peter Ogban revealed this in his declaration that Christopher Stephen Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party is the senator-elect of Akwa Ibom.

According to Ogban's declaration, Ekpeyong polled 118,215 votes to floored Akpabio who scored 83,158 votes.

