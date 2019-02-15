Home | News | General | IBB congratulates Buhari, pleads with Atiku after 2019 presidential election victory and loss

Former military president of Nigeria, retired General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) has congratulated President Buhari on his re-election for the next four years.

IBB also praised the main challenger Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party for behaving in a respectable manner throughout the electoral process

The Nation reports that IBB issued a statement in Minna, the Niger state capital to convey his congratulations to Buhari.

The statement read: “Now that the President has won his re-election bid, he should confront with renewed vigour the most urgent problem confronting Nigeria: ‘insecurity of lives and property’.

“The Boko Haram insurgency remains a threat to many Nigerians particularly in the North East sub region, whiles the twin evils of kidnapping and armed robbery/armed banditry remain a major national menace. The president must pay priority attention to these security issues.”

He urged President Buhari to pay utmost attention to the country's economy and also draw close his opponents in the presidential election that he won.

He said: “There is the need to be more creative in formulating policies that will improve the nation’s economy, create employment opportunities and give hope to our teaming youths.

“The newly elected president should heal the wounds of the heated campaign exchanges by embracing those who contested alongside with him. The President must resist the temptation to see them as enemies; not even opponents, but fellow compatriots who merely disagreed with him on how best to move our country forward.”

IBB also praised Atiku and expressed his admiration of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for his doggedness urging him to work with President Buhari to move the country forward.

“I was particularly impressed with the gallant and audacious spirit of the main challenger in the presidential race, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar GCON.

“I was not surprised that even though he lost the most exotic position of the land, his doggedness and pattern of support cut across ethnic, religious and regional lines that earned him the second position of the last Presidential election.

“I call on the former Vice –President Atiku Abubakar to close ranks and work with the winner of the election in an objective and constructive manner so that democracy will continue to thrive in our country at this crucial period of renaissance.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that the United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo congratulated the people of Nigeria on a successful presidential election and President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, Pompeo commended all Nigerians who participated peacefully in the Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He, however, condemned those whose acts of violence harmed Nigerians and the electoral process.

