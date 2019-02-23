Home | News | General | Breaking: EFCC arrests Atiku's son-in-law in Abuja

The operatives of Nigeria's anti-corruption body Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Babalele Abdullahi, the son in-law of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar.

Daily Trust reports that Babalele, who doubles as finance director of Atiku’s group of companies was arrested at his Maitama residence.

According to the report, about two dozen EFCC agents came in 4 vehicles that included 2 regular vehicles, an 18-seater Toyota bus and a Hilux truck.

They were however prevented entry into Babalele's residence when they arrived around 8am until his lawyers arrived.

Atiku's media aide Paul Ibe confirmed that the operatives came backed by law with a search warrant for Babale's residence and office. But reportedly proceeded to arrest him even after finding nothing incriminating.

He said: “They came with a search warrant to search the house and office of Babalele and found nothing incriminating. They then proceeded to his office at Oakland Centre in Maitama and found nothing incriminating there.

"However, they took away some documents of landed property. Not done, the EFCC officials stormed his Wuse residence where they again found nothing incriminating after the search.

"Afterwards, Babalele was taken away to the EFCC office in Wuse to make a statement alongside Mr. Lawan Ayuba.”

The Cable quotes Atiku as saying through his aide in the same statement that the arrest of Babalele was a plot to force him to concede defeat to Preisdent Buhari after the Saturday, February 23, 2019 presidential elections.

“In a desperate move to have Atiku Abubakar concede and congratulate Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at about 8.30am today (Saturday) invaded the Maitama residence of Babalele. They were however not given access into the house until his lawyers arrived,” Ibe said in the statement.

Ibe says Atiku will not be moved by the actions of the EFCC.

“As a law abiding citizen, Atiku Abubakar recognizes the constitutional role of the EFCC and indeed any other agency of the government to carry out investigations, but will not be cowed by any attempt to blackmail him into mortgaging his mandate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had also reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos granted a bench warrant for the arrest of four officials of the Akwa Ibom state government at the instance of the EFCC.

The warrant of arrest was issued on the attorney general and commissioner for justice in Akwa Ibom state, Uwemedimo Nwoko, the commissioner of finance, Nsikan Nkan, the accountant general, Mfon Udomah and a cashier of the state government, Margaret Ukpe.

The warrant was issued after the EFCC told the court that the defendants are at large and the warrant was necessary to ensure their presence in court at the next adjourned date of March 18 and 19.

