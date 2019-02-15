Home | News | General | Here is how the Premier League standings look after wins for Man United and City

- Premier League table now see Manchester City topping after their win over Bournemouth

- Manchester United are now occupying fourth position on the Premier League standings

- Liverpool will play on Sunday, March 3, and a win for them will send the Reds back to the top

Manchester City have moved to the top of the Premier League standings on Saturday, March 2, after Riyad Mahrez's only goal gave them a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Despite playing a 1-1 draw at home against Arsenal, Tottenham are still occupying third position on the Premier League standings with 61 points.

Manchester United will have Belgian football star Romelu Lukaku to thank for scoring the winner in their home game against Southampton.

The win sent the Red Devils to fourth position on the Premier League standings with 58 points after 29 games played this term.

Arsenal missed the chance to go fourth on the English topflight table following their draw against Tottenham at the Wembley stadium.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be facing Everton in their own game on Sunday, March 3, and a win for the Reds will send them back to the top of the Premier League standings.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United on Saturday, March 2, moved to fourth position on the Premier League standings after beating Southampton 3-2 in a tough match at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had to come back in the second half from a goal down before winning this match thanks to goals from Pereira and Romelu Lukaku.

United had the first chance in this encounter in the 10th minute when Marcus Rashford delivered a superb pass for Alexis Sanchez, but his shot was blocked by Angus Gunn.

Southampton scored their goal in the 26th minute through Yann Valery who was superbly assisted by Charlie Austin beating David De Gea in goal for Manchester United.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...