Nigerian star scores late winner for Fenerbahce in tough Turkish Super Lig cracker

- Victor Moses netted the winning goal in Fenerbahce’s 3-2 victory over 10-man Rizespor on Saturday, March 2, in a Turkish Super Lig clash

- Chidozie Awaziem alongside Azubuike Okechukwu and Aminu Umar were in action for Rizespor

- Fenerbahce are now three spots away from safe zone with 28 points from 24 games

Victor Moses late winner saw Fenerbahce claim the bragging rights with a 3-2 win over 10-man Rizespor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig cracker.

Moses lare goal at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, helped the Yellow Canaries complete a dramatic comeback after going down 0-1 at the start of the match, to end a three-game winless run in the Turkish topflight.

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem alongside former Flying Eagles and U-23 pair Azubuike Okechukwu and Aminu Umar were in action for Rizespor during the cracker.

The hosts had gone behind early in the first half as they conceded an own goal by Hassan Ali Kaldirim, but Serder Aziz levelled the scores minutes after.

And in the 40th minute Roberto Soldado handed Fenerbahce the lead for first time in the contest, but Dario Melnjak was spot on to level scores for Rizespor 2-2 moments after second stanza commenced.

And in the 40th minute Roberto Soldado handed Fenerbahce the lead for first time in the contest, but Dario Melnjak was spot on to level scores for Rizespor 2-2 moments after second stanza commenced.

The Yellow Canaries had to wait until Moses’ netted the match winner in the closing minutes, his second in Fenerbahce’s colours since arriving from Chelsea in January.

A performance that will help the Turkish giants fight to avoid the dreaded drop to the lower league.

Fenerbahce are now three spots away from safe zone with 28 points from 24 matches.

Moses and his teammates will be looking forward to another tough contest against Super Lig leaders Istanbul Basaksehir on March 9 in their next fixture.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fenerbahce defeated S.K Göztepe 2-0 on Friday, February 1 as in-loan Chelsea star Victor Moses opened his Turkish Super Lig goal account.

The encounter saw Nigerian, who moved to Fenerbahce from Chelsea during the just-concluded January transfer window start from the bench.

