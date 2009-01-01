Home | News | General | Nigerian star scores late winner for Fenerbahce in tough Turkish Super Lig cracker
Here is how the Premier League standings look after wins for Man United and City

Nigerian star scores late winner for Fenerbahce in tough Turkish Super Lig cracker



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 39 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Victor Moses netted the winning goal in Fenerbahce’s 3-2 victory over 10-man Rizespor on Saturday, March 2, in a Turkish Super Lig clash

- Chidozie Awaziem alongside Azubuike Okechukwu and Aminu Umar were in action for Rizespor

- Fenerbahce are now three spots away from safe zone with 28 points from 24 games

Victor Moses late winner saw Fenerbahce claim the bragging rights with a 3-2 win over 10-man Rizespor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig cracker.

Moses lare goal at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, helped the Yellow Canaries complete a dramatic comeback after going down 0-1 at the start of the match, to end a three-game winless run in the Turkish topflight.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 65 of 65