There is a lack of good music in Nigeria- Jesse Jagz
Nigerian rapper and music producer, Jesse Jagz has lamented over the absence of good music in Nigeria. The ‘Wetin dey’ singer made this known while responding to a question on the death of rap in the Nigerian music scene.
“It is not true that rap music is fading away in the country. Rather, there is a lack of good music. These days, people mostly listen to pop music and that is what most artistes gravitate towards. Many people don’t listen to rap music anymore because they don’t have quality options. However, I think it is all about time. Rap music will still come round”, he said.
When asked the rapper he currently admires, he said: “I don’t listen to other people’s music; I just like to do my thing. I create my own music and I motivate myself. I feel like everybody is doing fine in their own way but I just stay on my own lane. The only person I can put my money on is me.”
