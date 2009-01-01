Saraki lacks good governance skill, says ex-UNILORIN VC

A former Vice- Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof Shuaib Abdulraheem , has said the Senate President , Dr Bukola Saraki, failed to get the support of the people of Kwara State in the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections because he lacks good governance skill.

Abdulraheem , in an interview with newsmen, said the people of Kwara State had always hoped for good governance , which he said was lacking all through the period Saraki held sway in the state.

The former vice- chancellor, who said the state had been liberated from the grip of Saraki and his proxies , following the February 23 election defeat , urged the electorate to complete the task in the March 9 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He said , “ I think everything is about good governance and it is the dividend of democracy . Whatever a person assumes in the name of leadership, if he is not actually doing it in executing the wishes of the people, there is no way the person can continue.

“ It is not as if posterity is the deciding factor ; it is actually the bottom line itself . The people wanted and always want good governance , which was not the case under his leadership . I think we must never forget that this is not about political parties; it is not about aspirants; it is about the will of the people being freely expressed through the ballot . ”



Abdulraheem , whose sacking of some lecturers at the UNILORIN became a national issue when he was the VC in the ivory tower , said it was unfortunate that people misunderstood what happened.

He said he did not sack any lecturer but merely carried out the instruction of the governing council as the vice-chancellor.

“ The policy around staff matters belongs to the governing council which is also responsible to them. The vice- chancellor cannot sack anybody ; he has no such authority. He can only do the directive of the government , ” he said.

