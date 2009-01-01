I’ll not disappoint you Buhari tells Nigerian youths, women

President Muhammadu Buhari last night reassured Nigerian women and youths that he will not disappoint them in the next four years of his administration. President Buhari gave the assurance at a victory dinner for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Women and Youth Campaign Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC Women and Youth Campaign Council was under the control of wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Buhari. The President at the dinner acknowledged the role played by women and youths towards his reelection victory.

According to him, “I very much appreciate your coming here tonight …, but I’m congratulating ourselves for succeeding, if we had failed, my good God, thank goodness we have succeeded.” While the group demanded for more women and youth representation in the next cabinet, the President promised that only those with integrity and interest of Nigeria will be considered for appointment to the next cabinet.



Noting that more fertilizers are being made available to Nigerian farmers at a lower rate, he said that food importation had reduced while more Nigerians have embraced agriculture. President Buhari faulted the sixteen year rule of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, accusing the party to have wasted the country’s resources. He alleged that there were rampant infrastructural decays despite huge resources earned within the period.

